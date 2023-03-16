RURAL AMERICA — Many people seem to know Ruby, but I met her for the first time just last week. While waiting in a shop to chat with a guy about my lawn mower I was crouched down, looking at a riding mower that was for sale, and I could sense a nearby presence. A foot away, to my left, a set of sad, brown eyes quietly pondered my existence, something I do regularly. It was an old shaggy dog named Ruby, come over to check on the old guy visiting a business owned by her keeper, a “small engine” shop, to which I take my lawnmowers when they need maintenance.

High schools once offered a class in small engine repair, and it may still be an elective. I don’t know. However, I do know this: to my great shame I used to see those classes as somehow beneath me, as courses for those who would spend a lifetime with grease under their fingernails, and that wasn’t going to be me. Fifty years ago, I helped my father remove an auto engine and replace it with another and my involvement surprised my mother. Much as she loved and encouraged me, she also had a way of reminding me that I was nothing special: “I didn’t think you ever got your hands dirty.”

Recommended for you

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.