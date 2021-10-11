GLEN HAVEN, Wis. -- Authorities seek the public's help in locating a missing Grant County teenager. 

The sheriff's department reports that Margarita Del Carmen Hernandez Martinez, 16, was last seen Sunday night at her residence in rural Glen Haven and might have run away.

"She was last seen wearing the same pink sweatshirt as in this photo," states an online announcement. "She has only been in the area for about two months and does not speak any English."

Authorities said she does not know how to drive and her cellphone can be used only with Wi-Fi. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the sheriff's department at 608-723-2157 or local law enforcement. 

