We’re now one year into our transition to printing our newspaper at Woodward Printing Services in Platteville, Wis. By all accounts, our new format has been well received, and I couldn’t be happier with the printing quality.
Readers adjusted pretty quickly to the smaller size of the TH, a change that was necessary to accommodate the press at WPS. That’s also the reason we have a big A section instead of more smaller sections. Our press can handle two sections of dozens of pages, but we can’t run three or more sections at the same time. In order to keep our deadlines as late as possible and for WPS to operate efficiently, we load up the news in the two front sections. For the multiple Sunday sections, we print some sections in advance, just as we do with the daily classifieds section.
When I told readers a year ago that they could expect better printing quality and heavier paper, I got some eyerolls. “How big a difference is that going to make?” some readers wondered. A huge difference, they learned. I still get positive comments about the quality feel of the paper, the sharp photos and the lack of ink rub-off.
While we knew the change to digital-only Mondays was going to be harder for some folks to adjust to, we’re really pleased with how that has gone as well. Prior to last year, more than half of our print subscribers never accessed their online account. Not wanting to miss out on the Monday paper, our customer service folks helped thousands of people get logged on. And customers discovered they really liked the e-Edition.
We thought moving to a new printer, changing the size and shape of the paper and dropping a day of print, all while muddling through a pandemic, was going to be the most difficult part of 2021. We were wrong. Workforce shortages and dramatic price increases in everything from paper to postage has presented even more challenges. We appreciate readers’ support through the transition of early 2021 and ask for your continued understanding as we contend with other issues this economy has presented.
Congratulate Ernest Jackson
There’s still time to get a congratulatory ad in for the 2021 TH First Citizen Award recipient Ernest Jackson, but you need to act fast. We invite community members as well as family and friends of Ernest to send personal well wishes to him for publication in a special keepsake section of the TH on Jan. 27.
To submit your free personal congratulatory message of 250 words or less, go to FirstCitizenAward.com. You can even include photos. The deadline to submit is Wednesday, Jan. 19. Businesses that would like to congratulate Ernest, please contact the advertising department at 563-588-5694.
We are planning to host an in-person event to honor Jackson from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, in the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room.
A program will begin at 6 p.m. The event is free, and no RSVPs are required. The event will be shown live on TelegraphHerald.com.
Tip for puzzle lovers
I know a broad swath of our readers love to do puzzles, and I always try to look for ways to get extra puzzles into the paper. But sometimes the interactive puzzles are fun, too. If you haven’t tried Wordle, the wildly popular puzzle game, it’s worth checking out.
I would describe it as a cross between Scrabble and Mastermind, which were my two favorite games growing up, so of course, I love it. A new puzzle is posted on https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/ each day. Just one, and it doesn’t take long to play, so you won’t get sucked into playing for hours. I find it to be kind of a fun way to get your brain working in the morning. Check it out and let me know how you do.