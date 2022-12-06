Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
People listen to music by The Trews in Bellevue, Iowa, as they perform on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train during its stop Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Santa joins The Trews in Bellevue, Iowa, as they perform on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in 2018.
Want to enjoy the magic of Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visit to Dubuque tonight without getting bundled up and going outside?
The Telegraph Herald will livestream the train's Dubuque stop.
The train is scheduled to arrive in Dubuque at about 8:30 p.m. with an event from 8:45 to 9:15 p.m. at the Hawthorne Street railroad crossing, at the corner of Hawthorne Street and Rhomberg Avenue.
The performers will be Canadian musicians Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com at arrival time to watch a livestream of the performance.
