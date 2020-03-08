DES MOINES — Three cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced tonight.
All three individuals with COVID-19 recently took a cruise in Egypt before returning to their homes in Johnson County. The county is home to Iowa City.
All three are recovering at home in isolation.
Officials said one of the individuals is between 41 and 60 years old. The other two individuals with COVID-19 are between 61 and 80 years old.
The cruise that the three were on ran from Feb. 17 to March 2. The individuals returned home on March 3.
Health officials will work to determine who the three had contact with since they returned.
The virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally, although most people who have contracted the virus since December have now recovered.