Two award-winning Telegraph Herald reporters have been promoted to editor roles.
Jeff Montgomery, who has covered the business beat at the TH since December 2013, has been promoted to the new position of business editor. Allie Hinga, who has covered the education beat at the TH since April 2016, has been promoted to the new position of assistant news editor.
In their new roles, both Montgomery and Hinga will take on some editing duties and help oversee the local news team and the TH’s coverage in both the print editions and online. In these roles, they will report to Managing Editor Dustin Kass.
In addition to those editing duties, Montgomery will continue to be the TH’s lead business reporter and Hinga will remain the primary education reporter. Other TH reporters also will provide some assistance in those areas.
Montgomery is a native of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., and graduated with a journalism degree from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2008. He formerly worked as a reporter for The Journal-Standard in Freeport, Ill., and The North Scott Press in Eldridge, Iowa.
Since arriving in Dubuque, Montgomery has won nearly a dozen statewide reporting awards in the Iowa Newspaper Association and Associated Press Media Editors contests. In February, the TH’s business coverage was named the best in the state among Iowa’s largest newspapers.
Meanwhile, Hinga is a native of the suburbs of Houston who graduated from University of Missouri in 2014 with degrees in journalism and English. She completed internships at the TH and The Kansas City Star, then worked at The Joplin (Mo.) Globe before coming to Dubuque.
During her time at the TH, she has garnered seven statewide reporting awards. Earlier this year, she received the Jay P. Wagner Prize for Young Journalists, as well as the Genevieve Mauck Stoufer Outstanding Young Iowa Journalist Award.