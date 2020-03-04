Voters in the MFL MarMac Community School District have rejected a proposal to issue up to $7.8 million in debt for a building project.
Meanwhile, voters in the nearby Edgewood-Colesburg School District Tuesday overwhelmingly approved an updated revenue statement. The statement details how the district will use revenue from the 1-cent sales tax to address infrastructure and technology needs.
According to preliminary results posted on Clayton County’s website, just 52.2% of voters supported MFL MarMac’s bond measure. The request required support from 60% of voters to pass.
A total of 501 voters supported the effort to build and furnish an elementary school and fieldhouse addition to the Monona school and improvements to the McGregor school. That compares to 458 voters opposed.
Meanwhile in the Ed-Co school district, 118 voters agreed to the updated revenue statement, compared to just 10 against. The updated statement is valid until 2050.