The National Weather Service is warning of a storm that will bring “dangerous conditions” to Dubuque County and some of its neighbors today.
The NWS has announced that it would issue a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, for an area that includes Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
“A fast-moving arctic cold front will bring dangerous conditions to portions of the area Thursday and Thursday night,” the NWS stated. “Rain mixed with freezing rain and sleet will move into eastern Iowa early Thursday morning, then as the cold front moves in from the west during the mid-morning, the rain will switch to snow. The winds will increase to 35 mph behind the front, and any wet roads will flash freeze.”
The NWS continued, “Snow is expected to fall for several hours after the changeover and become heavy at times ... Winds behind the front will increase to 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph during the afternoon and evening, with blowing snow becoming dangerous in open areas. Whiteout conditions are possible in open areas, and some areas may experience periods of near-blizzard conditions, especially across east-central and northeast Iowa. ... Wind chills will drop to 5 below to 15 below zero late Thursday night along and north of (Interstate) 80 and will be very dangerous to anyone stranded out in the storm.”
The NWS predicts 2 to 5 inches of snow for the area.
The warning area did not include Clayton County, Iowa, or Crawford, Grant, Iowa or Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, which were set to be under a winter weather advisory.