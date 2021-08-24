Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Dubuque Community Schools, Holy Family Catholic Schools and Western Dubuque Community School District will release students early on Wednesday due to predicted high temperatures.
Students in those schools will be dismissed two hours early.
The National Weather Service predicts a high of 89 degrees in the Dubuque area on Wednesday. This will mark the second consecutive day in which these districts have had early release.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.