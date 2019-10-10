CORRECTED: Police ID person seriously injured in crash in downtown Dubuque

UPDATE: Police: 1 seriously injured in crash in downtown Dubuque

Forum set for 6 Dubuque council candidates squaring off in primary election

Police: 1 arrested after 3 masked men with golf club, BB gun assault Dubuque resident in home

Comic known for 'Whose Line is it, Anyway?' coming to Dubuque for hypnosis-improv show