UPDATE
Police said they arrested a Dubuque woman today for threatening a George Washington Middle School administrator -- a threat that prompted a brief lockdown.
Candace M. Boots, 37, was arrested on charges of second-degree harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Joe Messerich.
He said school officials and police contacted Boots in connection with an incident at Washington involving her child, who attends school there. Boots then made threats over the phone and in person against an administrator at the school.
Boots was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia when she was arrested, prompting the second charge, Messerich said.
ORIGINAL
A Dubuque school was briefly locked down this morning after a parent threatened an administrator, officials reported.
George Washington Middle School was placed in an exterior lockdown for about 20 minutes, during which time classes continued as normal but visitors were not allowed to enter or exit the building, Principal Brian Howes wrote in an email to families of students.
"(There) was never a threat to students in the building," Howes wrote.
Officials worked with a school resource officer to address the situation and to return school operations to normal.
The Dubuque Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the incident.