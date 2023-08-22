Each year in late September or early October, we put together a special section devoted to breast cancer survivors and, in advance of publication, offer readers a chance to submit their own stories.
Last year, we made an effort to beef up the section a little with more local content. As we talked about what we wanted to see in the section, one of my co-workers, our former Business Manager Jacque Engling — a breast cancer survivor now of 10 years — spoke up. Jacque suggested we include a list of survivors from the tri-state area. Not every person would want to have her whole story told in the newspaper or have her picture included. But many would likely be willing to add their name to the list along with the number of years out from the battle they are.
Jacque described how afraid and alone she felt when she was first diagnosed. Let’s face it, we all know someone whose life has been taken by some kind of cancer. Faced with a diagnosis, it’s hard not to let your mind go there. But we also all know survivors as well. Maybe it would inspire others still in the thick of the fight to see a list of names of breast cancer survivors, we figured. Last year we came up with a pretty long list of survivors. And this year, I would love to see it get even longer.
So today, I’m asking you to spread the word to any survivor warrior women you know and invite them to stand up and be counted. Those interested in submitting more and telling their story are welcome to do so. But even if that’s not your thing, let’s see how big we can grow our list of survivors.
Go to TelegraphHerald.com/hope and click the blue button to add a name to the survivors list. Or fill out the full form to share your story.
If you’re not sure about what to do, feel free to reach out to me directly. Let’s make this October all about the inspiring survivors around us.
Watch for local magazine in Thursday’s TH
You might recall a couple of years ago when we published a special premium magazine, “In Their Own Words,” with more than 30 interviews with interesting local people. That was our second go-round at this magazine style, and now, it’s time for “Volume 3.”
I really love this approach, and I was excited to do it again. The magazine pieces differ from our usual stories in that there’s no narrative structure — it’s all quotes on various topics from each of the subjects. It makes for a fun and unique read. It’s interesting how much you can glean about a person by reading simple, undistilled quotes on random subjects.
The hardest part for me is settling on who I want to interview — I feel like we have an abundance of extraordinarily interesting people in this neck of the woods.
I settled on Amy Scheller, Dubuque’s first female fire chief, and Lidia Bertolini, whose life has come full circle and now runs her family’s restaurant, Mario’s, in downtown Dubuque. Both are fascinating women (I now want to be friends with both of them) and so interesting to talk to.
In all, 17 journalists at the TH interviewed 30 people from coaches to kindergartners, bartenders, artists and a guy with the most amazing collection of stuff you could ever imagine.
Watch for “In Their Own Words — Volume Three” in the TH print and eEdition on Thursday, Aug. 24.