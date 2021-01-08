BELMONT, Wis. — Authorities seek tips on the theft of a classic convertible near Belmont.
The Lafayette County Crime Stoppers took to social media on Thursday to share information about a burglary that occurred between Oct. 19 and Nov. 4 near the intersection of U.S. 151 and Bethel Grove Road.
A light blue, 1975 Chevrolet Caprice convertible, with a white top and white interior, was stolen, as were power tools.
A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and the recovery of the property, the announcement states.
Tips can be made anonymously by calling 1-800-606-8744 or via the P3 Tipsoft app available on iPhone and Android. Tips also can be called in to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 608-776-4870.