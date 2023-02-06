Dubuque police are investigating a "vague threat" reported today at Hempstead High School that prompted officials to put the campus on exterior lockdown.
Lt. Brendan Welsh said officers received a call at 11:17 a.m. stating that there were "harmful devices" planted outside of the school.
"The school resource officer is working with the district and going through their threat assessment protocol," he said at about 1:30 p.m. "They moved the students within the school away from the parking lot, and they had the K-9 explosives unit clearing through that parking lot."
District Chief Communications Officer Mike Cyze wrote in a statement to the Telegraph Herald that Hempstead moved into exterior lockdown at about 11:40 a.m. following the anonymous call referencing "potentially dangerous items outdoors near school."
During the lockdown, students, staff and visitors were not allowed in and out of the building, but indoor operations continued.
"By 1:25 p.m., the Dubuque Police Department and the Dubuque Fire Department had established a safety perimeter around the area of concern as they continue to investigate," Cyze wrote.
Welsh said investigators are continuing to follow up with the source of the 911 call, but no explosives or other devices had been found.
Cyze wrote that access to the building remains restricted while the investigation continues. However, students who are finished with their classes for the day have been allowed to leave campus, and regular dismissal will continue as normal at 2:20 p.m.