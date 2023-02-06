02062023-hempsteadthreat2-dk.jpg

A Dubuque police officer redirects traffic away from the main entrance of Hempstead High School as authorities investigated a "vague threat" reported at the school.

 Dave Kettering

Dubuque police are investigating a "vague threat" reported today at Hempstead High School that prompted officials to put the campus on exterior lockdown. 

Lt. Brendan Welsh said officers received a call at 11:17 a.m. stating that there were "harmful devices" planted outside of the school. 

