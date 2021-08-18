MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The City of Maquoketa has released an updated list of the areas that will be affected by a temporary water shut-off and subsequent boil advisory this afternoon.
The following areas will be affected:
300 to 500 block of West Platt Street
100 and 200 block of North Decker Street
100 block of South Prospect Street
300 and 400 block of West Quarry Street
300 block of James Street
100 to 300 block of South Vermont Street
MAQUOKETA, Iowa —Some Maquoketa residents will experience a temporary water shut-off and a related boil advisory this week as a new water main is connected.
The shut-off will start at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to a press release.
Once water is restored later that day, a boil advisory will be in effect. Officials expect to lift the advisory by midday Friday, Aug. 20, and residents will be notified via KMAQ radio and the City of Maquoketa website when it is lifted.
Questions or concerns regarding the water service interruption can be directed to Jeff Bodenhofer at 563-652-4881.