As a recently retired direct care worker (DCW) in Dubuque for 32 years, the direct care workforce, on state and national levels, is receiving extensive recognition for its essential work in healthcare. Many healthcare organizations are speaking out about the desperate need and desire to improve the jobs for DCWs. Why?
The increased demand for direct care services, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the critical shortage of DCWs are the recognized answers. The identity of all DCWs just might be changing from being low-skilled, low-paid, and low-valued expendable workers to being educated and skilled, paid what they’re worth, and respected as valued essential workers. It’s time!
Legislators, healthcare organizations, providers, and those in healthcare leadership positions need to continue to listen and act on the advocacy voice of Iowa CareGivers. The past 30 years, Iowa CareGivers has had the backs of many DCWs (home care workers, residential aides, nursing assistants) in their research and advocacy commitments of supporting ... “policies and practices that will ensure that those in direct care receive high quality standardized education and skill training; opportunities to advance within the field of direct care; earn a wage that is consistent with the importance of the service they provide; have access to affordable health insurance; and receive the respect they deserve.”
DCWs need financial stability, educational standards, and professional respect. The solutions which Iowa CareGivers, and its many partners have advocated for on behalf of DCWs for 30 years, will hopefully be considered and acted upon.