UPDATE
The dense fog advisory has been extended for much of the local area.
The watch now runs through 11 a.m. today for an area including Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
It has been extended until noon for an area that includes Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
ORIGINAL
A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of the tri-state area.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory through 9 a.m. today for an area including Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
The NWS warns that visibility will be reduced to a quarter-mile or less during this time.