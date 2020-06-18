A liquid fertilizer spill this morning in Dubuque has prompted the closure of a nearby roadway while a hazardous materials team works at the scene.
The spill at Gavilon near the intersection of Kerper Boulevard and East 12th Street was reported at about 6:15 a.m. today, according to the Dubuque Fire Department.
A press release states that liquid fertilizer was spilling from a storage tank at the facility.
"(The) small spill appears to be the result of an overflow while filling the tank," it states.
The release states that the fire department's hazmat team is working to contain the spill and that Kerper "and the general area will be closed off for most of the morning."