PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville police seek the public’s help in identifying two men accused of threatening a woman Sunday in Smith Park.
Police announced that they received a report of a woman who was approached by two men Sunday morning in the park.
The men approached the woman “in a way that made her feel unsafe,” and the woman fled from the pair following “a brief encounter,” according to the announcement.
The men are described as White, in their mid-20s and wearing light-colored shirts and shorts.
Authorities ask anyone in the area of the park between 10 to 11:30 a.m. who might have witnessed the incident or who might have seen men matching the description to call police at 608-348-2313.