A public forum this week will allow residents to hear from the four candidates running for Dubuque Community School Board.
The Dubuque League of Women Voters is hosting the event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the City Council chamber of the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
Incumbents Mike Donohue, Tami Ryan and Lisa Wittman and newcomer Kate Parks are running for the four board seats that will be on the ballot in the Nov. 5 election. Tom Barton did not run for re-election.
Questions to be asked at the event can be submitted in writing that night or in advance by mailing them to LWV, P.O.Box 123, Dubuque, IA 52004-0123.
The event also will be broadcast live on Dubuque City Channel 8 (or 85.2), according to a press release.