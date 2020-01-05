The Telegraph Herald reported tens of thousands of local stories from 2010 to 2019.
The TH editorial staff recently voted to determine the biggest news stories of the decade, a monumentally difficult task.
Here is our list of 20 stories that had the biggest local impact in that 10-year span.
1bEE BRANCH PROJECT COMPLETEDIn mid-2017, City of Dubuque officials celebrated the functional completion of the Bee Branch Creek daylighting project, the $60 million centerpiece of a broader effort to mitigate flooding, improve water quality and stimulate investment within the 6.5-square-mile Bee Branch Creek watershed.
The exposed creek stretches from East 24th Street to Garfield Avenue, creating a channel to direct stormwater into the Mississippi River, rather than residents’ basements. The project also included related amenities such as walking paths and scenic overlooks.
The larger watershed-wide effort will cost an estimated $219 million, more than $100 million of which will be covered by grants and other resources. Aspects of that plan include widening storm sewers to increase capacity and installing more than 100 “green alleys” designed to better absorb water from storms.
2
4 TEENS KILLED IN CRASH
Tragedy struck in August 2014 in rural Epworth, Iowa.
Four 14-year-olds — Sean Kenneally, Mitchell Kluesner, Nicholas Kramer and Bryce Wilwert — were killed when their utility vehicle was struck by a pickup truck pulling a stock trailer. Two of the truck’s passengers also were injured.
The crash devastated residents throughout the county and beyond, particularly those connected to Western Dubuque Community School District. The four were about to start their freshman years at Western Dubuque High School.
The truck’s driver, Joseph Connolly, of Holy Cross, was arrested. In September 2015, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of vehicular homicide by reckless driving and one count of serious injury by reckless driving.
In May 2018, when the boys would have graduated from Western Dubuque High School, Principal Jake Feldmann offered a quiet memorial.
“I’ve got four empty chairs, four roses and four honorary certificates,” Feldmann said at the time.
3
EVOLUTION OF DUBUQUE’S MILLWORK DISTRICT
Dubuque’s millworking industry had gone the way of the dinosaurs.
More than 1 million square feet of warehousing space in the Millwork District, bordered by White, Elm, East 12th and East Fifth streets, had become blighted and largely vacant. But in 2005, the revitalization of the district was prioritized by residents.
Revitalization began in earnest in the 2010s. The first major project was the revamp of the Caradco Building. The bulk of it was converted into 72 apartment units, while the rest of the building — since redubbed the Schmid Innovation Center — is taken up by commercial and nonprofit space.
The Novelty Iron Works building now is home to apartments, a popular event ballroom, a comedy bar and a linked taproom and “beercade.” Dupaco Community Credit Union is in the midst of a $37.5 million investment into the Voices building to house a new operations center. Plans also call for the creation of office space for additional tenants.
Other significant developments in the past decade abound, including the construction of the city’s Intermodal Transit Center and an 84-room hotel, as well as the opening of 7 Hills Brewing Co. and a related event center.
4
RECORD TORRENT CAUSES DAMAGE, CLAIMS LIVES
A summer’s worth of rain fell July 28 and 29, 2011, as storms dumped about 15 inches on the area in 12 hours.
That triggered unprecedented flash flooding in Dubuque and nearby communities.
Dubuque County ran out of barricades while closing roadways obliterated during the storms. Water raged through Jo Daviess County, Ill., smashing cars across bridges as it poured through neighborhoods. Two area residents were killed, and property damage mounted into the millions of dollars.
5
HERITAGE DAYS TRAGEDY
The Heritage Days celebration, an annual recognition of the Fourth of July holiday, turned tragic in Bellevue, Iowa, in 2010 in an incident that made national news.
Janet Steines, of Spragueville, Iowa, was one of four people on a horse-drawn carriage during the hourlong parade. One of the horses managed to rub the bridle off the other, making it impossible for riders to control the animals.
The horses took off, leaving the parade route and entering the crowd. By the time the animals were brought under control, 23 people — many of them children — were injured and Steines had suffered fatal injuries.
6
WOMAN’S ATTACK, KILLING SHOCKS DUBUQUE
A brutal attack in September 2015 shocked the Dubuque community.
Helmon Betwell, then 19, attacked, sexually assaulted and killed 66-year-old Nancy A. Krapfl, 66, of Dubuque, while she was walking near 17th and Heeb streets.
The killing sparked a community rally days later and a memorial event one year later.
Betwell’s competency was fiercely debated for years, resulting in multiple delays as experts offered conflicting testimony. And then in early September 2018, Betwell’s confession to authorities was tossed after an Iowa District Court judge determined officers continued questioning him after he asked to end the interview.
But later that month, he unexpectedly pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, triggering an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
7
HEROIN HITS TRI-STATES
Heroin continued its westward spread over the past 10 years, gaining an unfortunate — and deadly — foothold in Dubuque and the surrounding region.
The drug’s rise, often attributed to the over-prescription of opioid painkillers, has led to a huge spike in the number of cases of diseases such as hepatitis C.
There have been an average of 23 overdoses per year from opioids in Dubuque County since 2012, when drug task force members saw a spike in local heroin purchases.
Six hundred people attended a town hall on the issue in 2016.
8
‘MISSING’ EAST DUBUQUE TEEN MURDERED
In 2013, investigators unearthed the body of 14-year-old Chyenne Kircher behind her family’s East Dubuque, Ill., home.
Kircher had been missing since October 2011 and, thanks to a note turned over to authorities, was believed to have run away from a troubled home.
But when a new team of investigators reopened the case, they learned the truth. Kircher had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by her stepfather, Terry Abbas, who ultimately killed her and buried her in the back yard.
Abbas refused to defend himself in court and, in December 2013, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
9
LAKE DELHI DRAINS
Powerful storms proved too much for the dam at Lake Delhi in July 2010, causing the privately owned, manmade lake to drain out into the watershed.
The popular weekend recreation spot became a barren and dusty lakebed for years.
Homeowners formed a taxing district, and voters agreed to issue $5 million in bonds to put toward the $16 million reconstruction effort.
The state kicked in $5.3 million and Delaware County officials offered $3 million. Private donations covered the rest, and in 2016, a new dam was installed and the lake started refilling. In 2017 — about seven years after it had drained — water returned to the same level as before the breach.
10
BISHOP BOMBER SENTENCED
In May 2013, nearly six years after he was arrested by federal authorities at his Dubuque home, John P. Tomkins, aka the “Bishop Bomber,” was sentenced to 37 years in prison.
Beginning in 2005, Tomkins sent packages to various companies demanding an increase to stock values. The packages also contained disarmed pipe bombs, as well as notes claiming “the only reason you are still alive is because I did not attach one wire.”
It was another local news story that garnered national attention.
11
MLB COMING TO DUBUQUE COUNTY
One of baseball’s most famous fictional settings will become the backdrop of a true Major League Baseball game in 2020, officials announced in 2019.
In August, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will meet for a matchup at Dyersville’s Field of Dreams movie site. Officials are constructing an 8,000-seat temporary stadium adjacent to the field and farmhouse.
Fans will access the stadium, designed to look like historic Comiskey Park in Chicago, via a path through the cornfield that serves as the movie site’s outfield.
12
OBAMA, ROMNEY VISIT DUBUQUE JUST BEFORE ELECTION
Dubuque, a key city in a key state in the presidential primary process, is no stranger to presidential candidate visits.
But the city’s political prominence became especially pronounced on Nov. 3, 2012, when President Barack Obama and his GOP rival, Mitt Romney, scheduled dueling Dubuque rallies on the same day.
About 5,000 people squeezed into Washington Square to see Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, while 2,000 people packed into a hangar at Dubuque Regional Airport to greet Romney.
Days later, Obama would cruise to victory over Romney.
13
IBM IN DUBUQUE PLUMMETS
Global technology firm IBM opened a Dubuque location in 2009 and started the decade as one of the city’s biggest employers, with about 1,250 workers in 2010.
The company reached its workforce goal of 1,300 in 2012, but the number has declined significantly since. Multiple mass layoffs occurred, including the shedding of more than 200 employees in 2015.
IBM’s workforce in Dubuque now stands at 355, according to Greater Dubuque Development Corp.’s website.
14
GALENA TRAIN DERAILMENT
On March 5, 2015, 21 railcars carrying crude oil derailed south of Galena, Ill., creating a massive fireball that produced pillars of smoke that could be seen 25 miles away.
Seven of the BNSF Railway cars were punctured, and five of them caught fire. No injuries were reported, but the incident shut down rail lines for days sand sparked a monthslong cleanup effort.
Since then, emergency management agencies throughout the tri-states have stepped up efforts to prepare for train derailments.
15
KEY WEST HOMICIDE RESULTS IN 8 CONVICTIONS
Eight people were convicted in connection to the April 2016 armed robbery and fatal shooting of 21-year-old Collin Brown at his mobile home in the Key West area.
Tacari T. Minifee and Imere D. Hall were convicted on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, earning mandatory sentences of life in prison. Eric D. Campbell was convicted of manslaughter and first-degree robbery, and five others were convicted on robbery charges.
Authorities said Minifee, Hall and Campbell were driven to Brown’s home. The men, who were armed with guns, demanded money and drugs from Brown, who was shot as he attempted to flee.
16
EAST DUBUQUE SHAKEUP
An investigation into the alleged misconduct of East Dubuque’s city manager and assistant police chief yielded no criminal charges but ultimately resulted in a firing and resignations.
City Manager Geoff Barklow and Assistant Police Chief Gerald Fluhr were investigated by the Illinois State Police in 2018. Women had made allegations of inappropriate conduct against both men, though they denied the claims.
Five days after the Telegraph Herald reported on the claims in July 2018, Fluhr resigned. Barklow effectively was terminated from his position by the City Council shortly thereafter.
Mayor Daniel Welp resigned three days after Barklow’s termination, though he refused to discuss his reasons for stepping down.
17
FLEXSTEEL TO STAY
Flexsteel Industries Inc. announced a big decision in May 2017.
The company said it would build a 250,000-square-foot plant in Dubuque Industrial Center South and commit to retaining at least 200 jobs there.
That put to bed months of speculation over whether the manufacturer long headquartered in Dubuque would keep a plant here, after the company announced plans to shutter its Jackson Street facility.
18
PRESIDENT TRUMP VISITS PEOSTA
President Donald Trump’s July 2018 visit to Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta was an event that long will be remembered.
About 150 supporters gathered at Dubuque Regional Airport for his plane’s landing, while about 400 protesters waited for him at the school’s campus.
Trump and a panel of VIPs, including his daughter Ivanka and Gov. Kim Reynolds, then discussed jobs, unemployment and workforce training during a roundtable discussion at NICC before an invite-only crowd of about 250 people.
19
TORNADOES RIP THROUGH PLATTEVILLE
Not one, but two tornadoes ripped through Platteville on June 16, 2014. Five people were injured, one seriously.
One of the twisters caused $18.6 million worth of damage just to the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. It significantly damaged five buildings, Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium and Memorial Park.
The second tornado struck near Platteville Golf and Country Club.
20
MERCY APPROVED TO BUILD CANCER CENTER
In July 2017, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center officials announced plans to build a new cancer center that would offer radiation treatment and related services.
Their request to the state for a certificate of need, to allow for the linear accelerator and a CT simulator, was met by resistance from UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Finley argued MercyOne’s center would duplicate services already offered at Finley’s Wendt Regional Cancer Center.
The state board voted against MercyOne’s request in October 2017, but its second application was approved in July 2018.
In December 2018, ground was broken for the 40,000-square-foot facility, which will be connected to the east side of the hospital. It is expected to open this spring.