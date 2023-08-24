As students streamed into the halls of Marshall Elementary School in Dubuque on Wednesday morning, teacher Stevie Lambe stood outside her fourth-grade classroom, greeting each child by name.
“Good morning, Eliza,” she said, giving one girl a quick hug. “You can put your backpack in your locker and come on in.”
Wednesday marked the first day of classes for students in Dubuque Community Schools, along with Holy Family Catholic Schools and Western Dubuque Community School District.
It was also Lambe’s first day of classes as a first-year teacher, having graduated from Loras College in the spring. She is one of 25 first-year teachers in the Dubuque district this school year.
“I thought I would be more nervous, but I’m just excited to get to know the kids in my class,” she said. “... Everyone wants to be that teacher who students remember forever. I just really hope to have a positive impact on their lives.”
One by one, her students took their seats at desks arranged in pods of four and got to work on a word search activity titled “Qualities of a Super Classmate.”
Symphony Archer, 9, used a yellow highlighter to circle the word “thoughtful.”
This school year, she said, she is excited to hang out with friends. Symphony was glad to see that her teacher seemed “cool and nice.”
“I got some new (school) supplies, and I think after school, we’re going to Walmart to get a water bottle and some other stuff,” she said.
The water bottles were a necessity in her Marshall classroom, which lacks air conditioning, as do parts of multiple schools across the Dubuque district.
Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for the entire tri-state area through the evening of Thursday, Aug. 24, leading the Dubuque, WD and Holy Family school systems to release students early each day this week. The temperature in Dubuque reached 97 degrees Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, tying the record for the day set in both 1947 and 1948.
Although the morning was sweltering, Lambe, 23, was eager to begin her first school year on a good note.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and originally intended to major in sports management. However, after several summers spent working at Loras College All-Sports Camp, she realized she enjoyed working with children and changed course, studying elementary education and completing student teaching at Marshall last fall.
“It’s so cool knowing everybody here already, all the staff,” she said. “Yesterday, during orientation, there were constantly teachers stopping in to ask how things were going. They’ve all been so welcoming.”
Forming relationships
Midway through the morning at Peosta (Iowa) Elementary School, fellow first-year teacher Sophie Ludwig passed two rolls of toilet paper around her third-grade class, allowing the students to take several squares each.
“You are going to write one interesting fact about yourself on each square of toilet paper, and that will help our friends and me get to know you,” she said. “If you have five pieces of toilet paper, you’ll have five things you’re going to say.”
Brayden Nelson, 8, covered his squares with pictures of footballs, basketballs, cheeseburgers and pizza.
He said Ludwig was a fun teacher so far.
“She’s letting us write on toilet paper, for some reason, and she said we won’t have any homework for the first week,” he said.
His classmate Natalie Enos, 8, wore a T-shirt that read “Little Miss 3rd Grade,” with pencil-shaped earrings and hair decorations to match. She agreed Ludwig was a good teacher, but she noted that she likes homework and was looking forward to more challenging assignments this school year.
“I like going to school and being here because I just like to learn and read and do math,” she said.
Ludwig, 23, a graduate of Western Dubuque High School and University of Northern Iowa, is the only first-year teacher in the Western Dubuque district this school year.
She said she was inspired to pursue a career in teaching by the many educators in her family. In fact, her aunt, Melissa O’Brien, is the principal of Peosta Elementary School.
“I was definitely nervous when I first got here this morning, but once I got into the groove of things, I realized that everyone else was nervous too,” she said. “When (the students) first walked in, they were more timid, and now, they’re not afraid to talk to anyone.”
‘Learning together’
Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School religion teacher Mary Freund, 22, began her first day of classes as a new teacher the same way she intends to start the rest: in prayer.
After leading a group of seventh-graders at the Dubuque school in the Our Father, Freund distributed Bibles and gave the students an overview of the topics they would study, including church history, the Gospel of Luke, the saints and more.
“In this class, I hope we’re going to be learning a lot of information, but we’re not going to stop there,” she said. “ ... Our goal is to take what we know about God and use that to help us know God.”
Elliana Bellini and Tristan Staver, both 12, said their first day had gone well so far. They both are looking forward to science class this school year.
“I like experimenting with hypotheses and stuff,” Tristan said.
Freund, a Wahlert Catholic High School graduate, attended University of Dallas in Texas, where she majored in English with minors in theology and Spanish. She considered teaching in Texas but felt “a draw to come back home,” she said, and was grateful the Mazzuchelli job became available.
As one of five first-year teachers in the Holy Family system, she said the first class period was nerve-wracking, particularly with an altered schedule due to the early release and morning Mass. But by the end of the short day, she had found her footing and looked forward to the year with confidence.
“I’m excited to be learning along with (the students),” she said. “I think that’s the great thing about a religion class, especially, because there is no possible way for me to have all the answers, so we’ll definitely be learning together.”