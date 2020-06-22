A flash flood watch has been issued for six local counties.
The National Weather Service issued the watch until 7 p.m. today for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa and Grant County, Wisconsin.
"Thunderstorms will move through the area today capable of producing locally heavy rainfall," the NWS stated. "With the ground already nearly saturated from significant rainfall over the weekend, additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible will result in quick runoff into area streams and rivers. This may result in localized flash flooding."
The NWS stated that an observing station near Elkader, Iowa, reported 4.2 inches of rain over the past 24 hours.