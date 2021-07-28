Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The City of Dubuque on Tuesday announced several facilities at which residents will be able to escape the soaring temperatures this week.
The National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 93 degrees today in Dubuque, with heat indices of up to 103 degrees.
The public cooling sites are:
Being in cooler locations is one of the steps that residents can take to avoid heat-related illness. In a press release, the city also recommends:
For more information, call 211 or visit www.cityofdubuque.org/health.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.