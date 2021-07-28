The City of Dubuque on Tuesday announced several facilities at which residents will be able to escape the soaring temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service predicts a high temperature of 93 degrees today in Dubuque, with heat indices of up to 103 degrees.

The public cooling sites are:

  • Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. — Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
  • Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. — Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.
  • Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. — Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Being in cooler locations is one of the steps that residents can take to avoid heat-related illness. In a press release, the city also recommends:

  • Increasing your fluid intake, “regardless of your activity level.”
  • If you’re sweating heavily, be sure to replace salt and minerals by eating foods such as bananas and salty crackers or drinking “rehydrating beverages” containing salt such as sports drinks.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fighting clothing and hats that shade your face. Also wear sunscreen
  • Residents also should check on outdoor pets, making sure they have adequate water and shade.

For more information, call 211 or visit www.cityofdubuque.org/health.

