BANKSTON, Iowa — It was not until the Rev. Michael Schueller got his drone in the air that he realized what he was looking at.
"I had no idea what I was getting into, to be honest," said Schueller, pastor at St. Clement Catholic Church in Bankston.
The amateur drone photographer and hobbyist shared a photo and video on Facebook on Monday, capturing 171 cattle in the formation of a cross on parishioners Daniel and Judy Gotto's farm, with the Bankston church in the background.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had been shared more than 325 times and garnered more than 60 comments and 350 likes and interactions in less than 24 hours.
Commenters posted that the photo and video "is very moooooving" and "absolutely divine ... I mean bovine!"
Another commenter wanted to know how the family pulled off the cow-tholic gathering: "corn, silage or a Hail Mary."
"I tell people the cows are either Catholic or hungry, probably the latter," Schueller said.
He said the Gottos' son, Trevor, asked if Schueller could bring his drone out to the family farm.
"He said, 'Dad wants to get a picture of the cattle grazing in the shadow of the church,'" Schueller said.
Chad Gotto, 40, of Dyersville, said the family thought of the idea last year to celebrate the holiday season and commemorate the family's farming and religious roots.
"We always put faith, family and farming first," Gotto said. "It kind of got all three of them right there with the photo."
The family attempted to take a similar picture last year "but we could never get high enough to get a good photo," he said. This year they called upon Father Schueller and his drone.
"I put the drone up, and all of a sudden, there they were in the shape of a cross," Schueller said. "He spread the feed in the shape of a cross. ... I've never had a photo like this. I just thought it was kind of cool. It's just very cute."
Gotto said he's not had time to check the reaction to the photo and video on social media.
And while not the reason behind the photo, he said he hopes it reminds people to "involve Christ in everything you do, even if it’s as simple as feeding the cows."