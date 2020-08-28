Area law enforcement seeks information related to a string of mailbox damage in Dubuque and Jackson counties "over the past 48 hours."
"Mailboxes in the Balltown/Sherill area as well as Schueller Heights and Mitchell Mill Road area and others in Jackson county have been vandalized or destroyed," according to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
The agency asks residents with security cameras to check footage from late Wednesday to early Thursday in the Balltown and Sherrill area, and footage from late Thursday to early today in the Schueller Heights area.
Anyone with information on the damage or video should call the sheriff's department at 563-589-4406.