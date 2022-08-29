A $9.2 million project on the Northwest Arterial is entering its next phase, with construction efforts to focus now on the southbound lanes.
The City of Dubuque announced today that work on the arterial's intersection with Asbury Road has been completed.
Crews next will mill and resurface the southbound lanes of the arterial from Dodge Street to John F. Kennedy Road. Four-foot-wide paved shoulders also will be added.
Milling work from JFK to just north of Pennsylvania Avenue will start on Tuesday, Aug. 30, necessitating alternating lane closures, according to a press release. Flaggers will help control traffic. The Asbury Road intersection will be completed on a night between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Following the milling, paved shoulder work is expected to begin on Thursday, Sept. 1, the release states. Traffic will be maintained with alternating lane closures.
Crews will not work on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.
The asphalt overlay work is expected to be completed on Sept. 8 and 9. Again, traffic will be maintained with alternating lane closures. The Asbury Road intersection work will occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with the intersection closing entirely for about 40 minutes, the release states.
"After this section of the southbound arterial lanes is finished, the same process will occur for the remaining portion from north of Pennsylvania Avenue to (Dodge Street)," the release states. "Specific dates associated with the work will be shared when they become available."
Crews already have completed the reconstruction of the arterial's intersections with JFK and Asbury. The project also includes the reconstruction of the northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Road, with that work expected to be completed in 2023. The arterial’s eastbound, left-turn lane at the JFK intersection also will be extended.
