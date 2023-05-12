Bag
BY KURT ULLRICH

RURAL AMERICA — As I write this a single, small wild turkey is moving across a field in front of my house, employing a slight strut, head moving forward and back with each step. She is headed toward a spot I marked with a small flag, one that will remind me not to mow over a thatched, furry nest newly created by an eastern cottontail rabbit. Not sure that it’s a wise place to build a nest, as predators will easily spot the comings and goings of the little creatures. I suppose on some level or other we all fall prey to our own stupidity.

For the past week dozens of brilliant American white pelicans have been hanging out on a nearby small river, significantly lowering the fish population. Soon they’ll be back in flight, heading toward the Great Lakes, Canada maybe. A part of me envies their ability to simply move on, something I cannot always do successfully, hanging on to vestiges of both happiness and grief. One of these days I hope to throw some clothes into a bag, pack up my cameras, find a nanny for my cats, and move on for a while, just to reacquaint myself with what’s out there, what I’ve been missing, or simply not noticing.

Recommended for you

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.