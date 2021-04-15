DODGEVILLE, Wis. -- A state alert has been issued for a missing, "endangered" Dodgeville teen.
Emery C. Foust, 13, was last seen at about 1:40 a.m. today near the intersection of North Main and West Spring streets in Dodgeville. He has blue eyes and blond, shorter hair. He was wearing a blue jean jacket, black shirt, black jeans and cowboy boots.
"Emery functions at a lower cognitive level than his age would indicate," states the alert, which reports that the teen ran away from home.
It later states, "This alert is being broadcast statewide because of the length of time Emery has been missing and because of his cognitive level."
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 608-935-3314 or local law enforcement.