UPDATE
Dubuque officials say an owner has recovered a dog that had been running loose after escaping from a veterinarian's office.
ORIGINAL
Dubuque officials seek a dog that escaped from a veterinarian’s office, where it had been placed under a 10-day observation for rabies after biting someone.
“During the confinement period, the dog got away,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist with the City of Dubuque.
The dog escaped sometime on Tuesday.
“We need to find the dog, it’s running around,” Corrigan said.
The dog is described as a black and brown German Shepherd with a floppy ear and wearing a pink collar.
The dog was last seen in the area of South Grandview Avenue and Bryant Street.
Corrigan said the dog was placed under observation as part of the city’s standard protocol after a person is bitten and officials do not know the vaccination status of the dog.
Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call the Dubuque Health Services Department at 589-4185 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.