Dubuque police seek the public’s help in identifying a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run last fall.
Police this morning released photos of a dark-colored pickup truck with a bed cover on which they are trying to get more information.
The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a crash at 3:54 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 1000 block of Cedar Cross Road that knocked over an Alliant Energy pole, according to Lt. Ted McClimon.
“It resulted in several hours of cleanup,” he said.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to submit it to cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD or call 563-589-4415.