A Dubuque nonprofit will serve as the hotline for local free food box deliveries, a move aimed at making those services more efficient for groups helping clients unable to access pantries independently.

Residents living independently and unable to reach food pantries now should call Resources Unite to be directed to the resources appropriate to their needs, according to Jason Neises, community development coordinator at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.

