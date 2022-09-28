A Dubuque nonprofit will serve as the hotline for local free food box deliveries, a move aimed at making those services more efficient for groups helping clients unable to access pantries independently.
Residents living independently and unable to reach food pantries now should call Resources Unite to be directed to the resources appropriate to their needs, according to Jason Neises, community development coordinator at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
“Effective immediately, anyone who cannot leave their home should call Resources Unite,” Neises told the Telegraph Herald this week.
Meanwhile, Dubuque Area Labor Harvest will continue making deliveries to individuals who are “disabled, home-bound or otherwise unable to leave their home,” Neises wrote in an email.
Other agencies, including Dubuque Food Pantry, Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul Society, will continue handling deliveries to affordable housing and assisted living complexes such as Ecumenical Tower and Applewood apartments.
The overhaul comes after Labor Harvest officials said they expected to suspend food delivery service to Dubuque County residents in October amid budget shortfalls.
Labor Harvest made an average of 160 deliveries per month for a total of 1,280 deliveries in the first eight months of 2022, with the number of monthly deliveries climbing to 230 in June and 315 in August. The group spent $65,756 through August, straining the resources of a food pantry whose budget is about $60,000 this year.
A meeting this week of nonprofit leaders, including Neises and officials from Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, Resources Unite, Dubuque Food Pantry, Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, Dubuque Rescue Mission and River Bend Food Bank, sought to allay the burden on Labor Harvest and increase efficacy across food pantries.
“We’re going to ‘right-size’ the number of deliveries Tom (Townsend, business manager for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 704 and treasurer of Labor Harvest) can make into a more manageable number,” Neises said.
Local leaders developed a plan in which Resources Unite will take calls from clients and direct them to appropriate resources, be it area pantries, deliveries already being made to their senior or assisted living complexes or to Labor Harvest’s delivery service.
Resources Unite will take over that role from Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa, which had been directing clients needing food aid to Labor Harvest via its coordinated entry hotline. Jennifer Walker, fundraising consultant for East Central Intergovernmental Association, which oversees CSEI, said the hotline took 1,367 calls for food need from July 2021 to June 2022.
Josh Jasper, executive director of Resources Unite, said the hotline will take a more active role in managing clients and assessing their needs.
“It’s going to be more efficient because we have the ability to take that call and assess their needs in real time,” he said.
Officials hope Resources Unite’s new role will allow for more effective use of community food resources.
Nonprofit officials believed there were numerous systemic inefficiencies prior to the shift, including clients who sought Labor Harvest deliveries to senior and affordable living complexes already being served by other agencies, others who may have been “doubling up” on deliveries and clients without mobility issues who still requested deliveries.
“This delivery service is specifically only for people who cannot leave their home,” Jasper said. “What it became during COVID was not quite that.”
Officials expressed confidence that the food pantries would be able to continue meeting clients’ needs under the new system.
The City of Dubuque’s Community Development Advisory Commission, meanwhile, recommended the city provide Labor Harvest $75,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Community Development Block Grant funding to cover expenses for “food and distribution of that food” through March 31, Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger confirmed in an email.
Townsend had requested the funding in a letter to Steger earlier this month. City Council members are expected to consider whether to approve the disbursement Monday, Oct. 3.
Townsend said Labor Harvest will conduct its last deliveries with its list of clients from CSEI on Saturday, Oct. 1, and he expected to receive his list of new clients from Jasper by Oct. 12, though those details still were being worked out.
Townsend said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the new plan.
“It’s a change, and change is never easy,” he said. “I’m hopeful it’s going to work out well.”
