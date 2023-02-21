RURAL AMERICA — American bald eagles are out in great numbers these days. One cannot drive to a nearby town without seeing a couple of the magnificent creatures, feeding on deer carcasses in a ditch, or perched patiently in a tree, watching for tiny creatures moving across the snow.

Mice aren’t on the menu like they once were. We know that mice are smart, which, unfortunately for them, is one of the reasons science uses them for experiments. If I knew how to put together a mouse union to stop the experiments on union members, believe me, I would. Mice have learned to tunnel under snow, to avoid predators and, in the spring when the snow melts, one can see complex tunnel remnants in the grass. Quite impressive.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

