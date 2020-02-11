GALENA, Ill. — A water main break was repaired Monday in Galena, but a boil order remains in effect until today.
Crews repaired a water main break on Fulton Street between Elm and Hickory streets late Monday morning, according to City Administrator Mark Moran.
During the repair, water service was interrupted for an area that included Fulton, Bridge, Elm and part of Hill streets, as well as the Indian Ridge subdivision.
A boil order is in effect for residents whose water service was interrupted. Moran said he expects the order to be lifted today.
Information on boil order procedures can be found at cityofgalena.org.