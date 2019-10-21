STOCKTON, Ill. – Officials say school is being held as scheduled today in Stockton after police investigated a rumored threat and found it was "unsubstantiated."
An announcement from Superintendent Colleen Fox states that school officials were contacted Sunday night by Stockton police.
"The police had received information about a rumor regarding a threat to the high school," states the announcement. "The police investigated this rumor, and the rumor was unsubstantiated."
She said there would be an additional police presence today at the high school "solely as a precaution."