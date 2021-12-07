About this time each year, as I am immersed in a favorite activity — baking Christmas cookies — I find myself thinking about a story my parents used to tell.
This story happened just after my first birthday, so I know it only through my parents’ retelling. In the fall of 1966, my dad was employed by Unique Balance, a manufacturer of window hardware and associated products. He’d been with the company for 20 years. Mom kept up with the busy household, including me and four older siblings. It was in late November that Unique Balance, embattled in financial problems, closed its doors and creditors started legal proceedings. The company was in peril, Dad was out of work, and his recent paycheck had bounced.
Those must have been some worried days for my parents, wondering how long a family of seven could survive on no income. In the weeks before Christmas, things were bleak.
My mom had been raised on a farm in North Buena Vista, Iowa, the youngest of eight. Her oldest sister, Berniece Thomas, a hard worker her entire life, by then farmed with her husband near Zwingle, Iowa.
That December, Aunt Berniece came to the house with a box for my mom. Inside were flour, sugar, eggs, baking powder, confectioners’ sugar — all the things my mom would need to make Christmas cookies. Mom would say it was one of the most meaningful gifts she ever received. Her older sister knew what it meant to be able to maintain the tradition of baking Christmas cookies — something my family embraces to this day. She could have brought us a plate of cookies. But Aunt Berniece knew that it would be good for Mom and all of us to do some baking. And she knew how the expense of ingredients can add up. She saw how she could help, and she just did it.
As it turned out, Dad wasn’t unemployed for long. He soon found work at St. Regis (later Georgia-Pacific), where he would work until retirement.
I can’t help but think about that gift Aunt Berniece gave Mom that December. I think about it as I note the rising prices in the grocery store today, where the lettuce I like went from $1.99 to $2.99 overnight. I buy it anyway. I have that luxury. But I think about the families having to make harder choices. I wonder if they will be able to buy all the ingredients to make Christmas cookies this year.
Sugar and flour and eggs aren’t the kinds of donations food pantries are looking for. But this year it will be important to look for ways to help — and to act. Aunt Berniece could not have known her small act would still resonate with meaning more than 50 years later. But it does. I guess we never know the lasting impact an act of kindness can have.