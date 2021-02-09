Wind-chill warnings have been issued for Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties this morning.
The warnings are effective until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reports a wind-chill value of 30 below zero at 6 a.m. in Dubuque. The air temperature is 9 below.
Frostbite can occur in as few as 10 minutes in these conditions, according to the weather service.
The extreme cold prompted Dubuque Community Schools to delay the start of classes this morning. Other local school districts delaying classes include Andrew, Bellevue, Easton Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg, Maquoketa, Maquoketa Valley, MFL MarMac and Western Dubuque.
All other counties are under wind-chill advisories this morning.