Manchester authorities warn of phone scam
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities in Manchester are warning residents about a new phone scam.
The scam involves phone calls from unknown subjects claiming that a relative is in trouble, according to an online announcement by the Manchester Police Department.
The scam continues with the unknown caller telling victims to follow instructions in order to see their relative again.
In at least one case, screaming could be heard in the background of the phone call.
At least one victim was instructed to bring $2,000 to a Walmart and wait for further instructions.
Police say residents receiving such a call should report it to law enforcement.
They should avoid following any of the caller’s instructions, police said.
