Two new members joined the Dubuque City Council tonight.
Brad Cavanagh and Laura Roussell were sworn in after being elected on Nov. 5.
Roussell, a former senior community affairs manager with Black Hills Energy, unseated incumbent Luis Del Toro for the Ward 2 Council seat.
Cavanagh, a Loras College professor and social worker, defeated Jay Schiesl for the Ward 4 seat formerly held by Jake Rios, who did not run for re-election.
Also sworn in today was Council Member David Resnick, who cruised to victory in the November election and has started his fourth term.
The winner of the fourth council seat on the ballot in November -- Danny Sprank, representing Ward 3 -- was sworn in one week after the election. His swearing-in was moved up because the seat was open after Kate Larson resigned in late August.