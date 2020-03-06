News in your town

Dubuque woman files suit claiming national sandwich chain exposed her to E. coli

Country music legend, accompanied by current star, to headline Jones County fair

PHOTO GALLERY: Bury the Alleluia service in Dubuque

Zwingle bar, restaurant reopened under new management

FIRST IN THE TH: Legendary rock band Styx returning to Dubuque

Winter storm watch issued for 5 local counties in advance of potentially heavy snowfall

FIRST IN THE TH: Nelly, Brothers Osborne, Brantley Gilbert coming to Dubuque

Winter storm watch issued for 5 local counties in advance of potentially heavy snowfall

Country music legend, accompanied by current star, to headline Jones County fair

Authorities: Man accidentally fatally shot in rural Holy Cross home

End of up-and-down existence: Historic elevator in final days in Dubuque

CORRECTED: River Ridge bond measure falls just short, other SW Wisconsin primary election results

CORRECTED: River Ridge bond measure falls just short, other SW Wisconsin primary election results

River Ridge bond measure falls just short, other SW Wisconsin primary election results

Telegraph Herald delivery delayed in some locations due to icy conditions

Gilligan: Comics change coming (don't freak out)

Star country group making Dubuque stop on farewell tour

Winter weather advisories issued for 2 local counties

PHOTO GALLERY: Dubuque on Ice Brewfest

Vandal breaks window, causes damage at Dickeyville's famed grotto

UPDATE: Darlington police: Sex offender who removed tracking bracelet arrested at bar

Vandal breaks window, causes damage at Dickeyville's famed grotto

Lancaster police: Woman nearly loses $12,000 in jail-bail scam

Lancaster police: Woman nearly loses $12,000 in jail-bail scam

TH seeks readers' love stories for Valentine's Day edition

Telegraph Herald seeks readers' love stories for Valentine's Day edition

Water main repaired, but Galena boil order continues until today

Dubuque teacher's dream comes true with game show appearance

UPDATE: Water main repaired, but Galena boil order continues until Tuesday

TH reporter receives pair of prestigious journalism awards at annual newspaper conference

TH reporter receives pair of prestigious journalism awards at annual newspaper conference

Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque

Months after opening, Dubuque sandwich shop plots significant expansion

Dubuque brewery, Bellevue restaurant to team up in Lower Main district

City of Dubuque addresses tap-water issues after issuing advisory

New Dubuque restaurant offers 'late-night food you can walk to'

UPDATE: Fluoride levels in Dubuque water supply return to normal