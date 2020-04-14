GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner issued an alert Monday warning of a new telephone scam.
Scammers are calling residents, while making it appear as if the calls are coming from the sheriff’s department’s number of 815-777-9284, according to a press release.
“The caller then says they are calling from the Jo Daviess County Civil Process Division,” the release states. “Then, the caller requests when the resident will be home as they need to deliver some civil process paperwork.”
Turner said the public should “exercise extreme caution” if they receive such a call and should hang up.
Those who have received such a call should call the sheriff’s department at 815-777-2141 or 800-373-7838.