On the Sunday after the Rittenhouse and Arbery decisions were publicized, my 79-year-old retired dad told me he has been watching quite a bit of “Law & Order.” He pointed out that often, “everybody knows the person is guilty, but they don’t get convicted. It’s like in real life!
“The American justice system sometimes produces justice, but what is reliable is that it produces the existing ‘order.’ That’s why they call it ‘Law & Order,’ and not Law & Justice.”
I agree. I think the justice system reproduces the order that is acceptable to the national community. It only provides justice, sometimes.
The Kyle Rittenhouse case is an example of law and order. He was guilty. The two murder victims, the one severely injured, and their families — they didn’t get justice. One victim’s girlfriend pointed out that no decision would change what they lost but that the verdict was both disappointing and ironic. She explained, “… the reason we were protesting, was because of the miscarriages of justice that had gone on.”
The Ahmaud Arbery decision on the other hand, arguably is an example of law and justice. The three defendants were found guilty and might be sentenced to life in prison. It’s a sad outcome for all, but I think a just verdict. I’m anxious to see what happens at sentencing.
I’m not advocating for more convictions of civilians and authorities in these situations. My mission as an academic and public intellectual is to encourage the kind of community tolerance for all lives that would prevent these issues from coming to the bar. But to change the community mind requires that individuals independently change their own minds. This happens when folks people know encourage them to do so.
Telegraph Herald readers make me optimistic about this work. The TH readers I hear from are interested in and engaged in equity and justice. They think and communicate in ways that can potentially change the community mind. Last month, I received a deluge of kind emails opposed to the hate mail I described in my November column. Regularly, readers comment about the state of the community — “my brother is a bigot” or “Dubuque is less tolerant than I remember growing up.” Readers write to tell me about the critical race theory they’re reading (!). Folks express appreciation a perspective I’ve written about or explain how a point I made generated a change in their thinking. People tell me about the community work they are doing to improve the racial temperature in Dubuque — one of my favorite readers started volunteering with kids of color in Dubuque like once a week, but since volunteers more regularly because it improves race relations in Dubuque and life outcomes for the kids.
“I realized I could be doing so much more to contribute, so now I do.” And readers tell me they talk — with friends, co-workers and even their bigoted brothers.
These efforts matter.
I’d like to say thank you. Being a TH columnist has allowed me to be a public intellectual. It has provided me a training ground and the opportunity to grow at opinion writing. Thank you, Brian Cooper, for inviting me to publish on the opinion page and allowing me to continue after I moved away. Thank you, Amy Gilligan, for graciously establishing an easy working relationship with me when you stepped into the editor role. And thank you TH readers. I am honored to have a readership. Thank for reading and for every bit of feedback. I look forward to a day we watch “Law & Justice” together and reminisce about how they used to have to call the show “Law & Order.”