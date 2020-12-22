Commercial flights will return to Dubuque Regional Airport in about two weeks.
The airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce announced this morning that American Airlines flights will resume on Jan. 6, though it was not immediately clear how many flights per day would be available initially.
“We’re thrilled to have American Airlines return to the tri-states," said chamber CEO Molly Grover in a press release. "The return of air service marks a significant milestone in the continued recovery from COVID-19.”
The number of passengers flying into and out of Dubuque plummeted when the pandemic took hold this spring, and American Airlines in April reduced its number of daily flights from Dubuque that month from three to two. That dropped to one flight per day four days per week in May and one flight per day five days per week in June.
In August, the airline announced a suspension of flights in and out of Dubuque would begin Oct. 6. Although flights originally were expected to resume in the first week of November, the suspension eventually was extended through the end of the year.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing indicated in the release that Dubuque Regional Airport is ready for commercial flights to resume.
"Passenger health and safety have always been a priority, and our staff continue to go above and beyond following all (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), state and local public health safety standards by implementing cleaning enhancements to ensure a safe and healthy experience at DBQ," he said in the release.
Flights out of Dubuque starting on Jan. 6 now can be booked at aa.com.
"American has a reduced flight schedule and will continue to evaluate their network as according to passenger demand," the release states.
