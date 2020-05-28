EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – The eastbound lane of the Julien Dubuque Bridge will be closed during the day for a construction project beginning Monday, June 1.
The lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, according to a notice posted on the Iowa Department of Transportation website. Eastbound traffic will be detoured through Wisconsin during the lane closure.
East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig said the project will repair the fence along the pedestrian walkway across the bridge.
“It’s unfortunate due to the timing – our businesses don’t need any more disruptions,” Herrig said. “Still, you have to fix highways.”
The project and related lane closure will likely end around Aug. 15, according to the IDOT notice.