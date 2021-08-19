UPDATE

Police said she has been located. 

ORIGINAL

MONTICELLO, Iowa -- Monticello police seek help in locating a missing 15-year-old who might be in danger.

Kauree Dirks was last seen at her residence in Monticello shortly after midnight today. She was wearing a black tank top, black shorts and a yellow, long-sleeve, flannel shirt at that time. 

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police at 319-465-3526.

