UPDATE
Police said she has been located.
ORIGINAL
MONTICELLO, Iowa -- Monticello police seek help in locating a missing 15-year-old who might be in danger.
Kauree Dirks was last seen at her residence in Monticello shortly after midnight today. She was wearing a black tank top, black shorts and a yellow, long-sleeve, flannel shirt at that time.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police at 319-465-3526.
