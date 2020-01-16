An emerging country star will return to Dubuque next month.
Jordan Davis will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Five Flags Theater, the facility announced today.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Davis notched two hit singles with his 2018 debut album, “Home State.”
His first single, “Singles You Up,” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart while “Take It From Me" peaked at No. 2.
His latest single, "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot," has spent 38 weeks on that chart and has climbed to No. 14 this week.
Davis was in Dubuque in May, when he performed at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center.
Ticket prices for Davis' Feb. 8 show will start at $29.50, plus fees. They can be bought after 10 a.m. Friday at the Five Flags Center box office and FiveFlagsCenter.com.