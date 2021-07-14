HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program’s food pantry will host a food giveaway at two local locations on Friday.
The Pop Up Food Bus will be at Hazel Green from 10 to 11 a.m. in the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church parking lot, 2630 N. Main St.
It then will be in Benton from noon to 1 p.m. next to St. Patrick’s Church in the Catherine Street parking lot.
The food is available to anyone in need, though the organization is required to collect names, addresses and household size.