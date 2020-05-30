Authorities seek the public's help in locating a man who did not return to a state correctional facility in Dubuque as required today.
Jacolby J. Pendleton, 26, was at the facility at 1494 Elm St. as part of his sentence after he was convicted of second-degree robbery in September 2013.
Authorities said Pendleton attacked a man in Dubuque with the intent to rob him in February 2013.
He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has been at the Dubuque facility since late March.
People with information on his whereabouts should call police.