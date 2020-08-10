GRATIOT, Wis. — Lafayette County authorities seek tips related to two missing 16-year-olds.
Katherine M. Heimann, of Gratiot, was last seen in that community at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to a statewide alert. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, with long, straight, blond hair.
She is believed to be with Alexander R. Rogers, of McHenry, Ill. The alert states that he is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair that is “longer on top and in the front.”
Authorities said Rogers left his residence on Thursday night, drove to Heimann’s residence and picked her up. He was driving a black, 2000 Ford Ranger.
“Their direction of travel is unknown; however, they may have ties to vacation properties of acquaintances in the Hayward, Wis., area,” the alert states. “There is no reason at this time to believe Katherine went against her will; however, she didn’t appear to take many personal belongings with her, including her cellphone. Family and friends have reason to believe her safety will be more in jeopardy the longer that she is away from home.”
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 608-776-4870.