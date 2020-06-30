HAZEL GREEN, Wis. -- Authorities seek tips to locate the person or people who caused "significant damage" to a fishing barge in Hazel Green.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department today reported that the damage occurred at Eagle Point Fishing Barge between 8 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday at Eagle Point Fishing Parge.
"The owner of the barge arrived and found human feces covering the walkway leading to the barge," a press release states. "Unknown individuals took a porta-john located on barge property and broke the structure to the point where human feces and urine were thrown throughout the property and inside the porta-john."
The damage is estimated at $1,000.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the sheriff's department at 608-723-2157 or Grant County Crimestoppers at 1-800-789-6600.