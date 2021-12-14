A Dubuque church will host a free, drive-thru food-distribution event this weekend.

Westminster Presbyterian Church will partner with the St. Stephen’s branch of River Bend Foodbank to hold the event from 9 a.m. until supplies last at the church, 2155 University Ave.

Recipients do not need to register in advance.

Food will be distributed on a drive-thru basis, with recipients remaining in their vehicles.

Volunteers also will distribute winter hats and scarves and feminine hygiene packs from the Red Basket Program during the event.

The church expects to serve 200 families.

